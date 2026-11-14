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Sony’s QSSR Upscaling Arrives for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Arc Raiders and More
By Shouvik Bose,13 days ago
Last month, Sony had bought their new QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology for the base PS5 which results in a more accurate and stable image quality than the temporal upscaling that’s generally used in the consoles. And while it was previously only available for Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei, recently Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Arc Raiders along with four more titles including Control: Resonant, The Finals, No Man’s Sky and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam are confirmed to receive the upscaler support on the base PS5.