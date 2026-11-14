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Cyberpunk TCG Announces Second Set, Edgerunners: Burn Bright, for Spring 2027
By Chidubem Ndubuisi,2 days ago
WeirdCo has officially confirmed that Cyberpunk TCG will receive its second major expansion, titled Edgerunners: Burn Bright, in Spring 2027. The upcoming trading card game expansion draws heavily from the narrative framework and aesthetic of Studio Trigger’s anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. According to the developer, the set will incorporate notable characters, weaponry, cyberware, and memorable scenes from the television adaptation into the tabletop ecosystem. This announcement follows the historic success of the base game’s crowdfunding campaign earlier in March 2026, which secured over $28 million on Kickstarter to become the most successful campaign of its kind in platform history.