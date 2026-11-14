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Investigators Find Care Failures Before Dushore Man's Death at Danville Facility
By Tony Petras,13 days ago
Montour County Coroner’s Office — Office That Investigated Fisher’s Death. A 31-year-old man died at a Danville behavioral health facility in August after staff failed to check on him properly, didn't follow protocol, and falsified records, according to investigators who have now completed their review of the case. Anthony Fisher was found dead at the facility on Aug. 20, one day after he was transferred there from UPMC Williamsport Hospital for additional treatment.
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