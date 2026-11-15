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Scott Rabalais: Nothing different for LSU under Lane Kiffin. Just another disappointing season.
By SCOTT RABALAIS,4 days ago
Just different for LSU football under Lane Kiffin?. The Tigers could have kept Brian Kelly and avoided paying a fortune to buy him out and pry Kiffin away from Ole Miss and still probably been 6-4 with two games left in this season. A season in which LSU was able to bully the teams it was much better than talent wise and lose to all the teams that mattered.