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Texas county's growth outpaces infrastructure as study warns of water gap equal to 50,000 homes' needs
4 days ago
By 2080, a fast-growing part of Texas could face an annual water shortfall equivalent to the yearly consumption of as many as 50,000 Texas households. Demand could exceed supplies by roughly 5 billion gallons. Housing development and industrial demand are straining the region's water supplies, prompting county leaders to consider...