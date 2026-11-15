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Homecoming queen candidates on the crown
By Maha Salem,4 days ago
Sophie Stirling was crowned homecoming queen at halftime of the homecoming football game. Chloe Ralston was the first runner-up, and Amelia Tucker was the second. Each of the 31 candidates who graced Houchens-Smith Stadium, Saturday, represented the values and traditions of their respective organizations and has their own journeys of what their organizations mean to them.