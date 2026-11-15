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Texas council backs short-term rental ban in single-family neighborhoods over enforcement doubts
4 days ago
Short-term rentals could soon be off-limits in Corpus Christi's single-family neighborhoods. The push comes after residents complained about nighttime noise and disruptions, and a city council member questioned whether tighter rules could even be enforced. The restriction would apply to standalone homes in single-family neighborhoods; apartments and condominiums could continue...