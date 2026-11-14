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Alex Monaco and Steve Hartman are excited that UCLA is relevant again
12 days ago
UCLA is 10-0 for just the third time in school history, and with resident Bruin, Steve Hartman, in the seat for Martin this week, you know that had to open the show. Steve and Alex talked about each of them having worked and lived in San Diego. And we wrap the first hour with our weekly segment “Who Needs It More?” .. The Vikings/Raiders trade is a win-win for both sides, with Kirk Cousins sure to give life to the ugly Minny offense, while it’s finally time for the Fernando Mendoza era to begin in Las Vegas. And the guys are torn about who should win the Heisman this season, with Jermaine Smith’s Ohio State team now cratering .. In the final hour, we make our Weekly Picks, our Atomic Dogs, and could Arch Manning seriously transfer out of Texas this offseason? His four years as a Longhorn can officially be described as a disaster.