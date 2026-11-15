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Women's Basketball Cruises to Season Opening Win Over St. Scholastica
4 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. - Bethany women's basketball never trailed in a decisive 87-59 win over St. Scholastica in the home and season opener on Saturday. The Vikings scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back. The home team led 25-7 after the first 10 minutes and took a 47-22 lead into the break. Bethany grew its lead to as much as 32 points at the start of the fourth quarter.