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Scattered showers through Monday, drier end of the week
By Camila Orti,4 days ago
Another storm system spinning in the north pacific will churn up more rough surf this afternoon and evening. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect along both OR/WA coastlines through 10 AM Monday. Breaker of up to 25 -30 ft possible. Though the seas won’t be as rough as Friday night into Saturday morning, sneaker waves and higher than normal water-run up may catch you off guard. Please keep your distance from the ocean.
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