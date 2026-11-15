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Oregon ‘swings first’ through the air, rides passing attack to win
By Nate Schreck,4 days ago
EUGENE — The Michigan football team’s defense had the matchup against No. 16 Oregon circled on its calendar — at least, sophomore cornerback Shamari Earls did. Back in September, Earls said he had a list of receivers in the Big Ten he couldn’t wait to play against; the Ducks’ talented receivers were chief among them. Earls didn’t see much of the field in Saturday’s loss, but contrary to his sentiments, the rest of the secondary looked less prepared to face off against one of the nation’s best receiving corps. The Wolverines allowed 341 yards through the air, by far the most they’ve given up all year.
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