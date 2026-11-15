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West Frankfort football advances to first semifinals in program history with win at Flora
By Logan Whaley,4 days ago
FLORA, Ill. -- The last time -- and the only time up until Saturday afternoon -- West Frankfort competed in a State Quarterfinal game was 40 years ago. Now, the Redbirds will play in a semifinal game for the first time in program history as West Frankfort knocked off Flora on the road 38-14 in the IHSA 2A Quarterfinal round.
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