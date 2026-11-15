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Purdue 7 Iowa 28: Game Wrap
By Jed Wilkinson,4 days ago
Purdue’s travel to Iowa City was interrupted after its flight was delayed by a nationwide grounding of planes on Friday evening, though it ultimately mattered very little on Saturday as the Boilermakers were grounded by the Hawkeyes as well. The Boilermakers never looked like a legitimate threat to the Hawkeyes, who controlled nearly every aspect of the game and prevented Purdue from seizing the momentum needed to pull off an upset. Much like the weeks following Purdue’s bye, the contest unfolded with Iowa generating explosive plays and dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage.