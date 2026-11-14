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Fastest Time To Forward Crab Walk 100 Meters
By Eric Steinbacher,12 days ago
Eric Steinbacher crab walked forward 100 meters in 44 seconds on the straight of an athletics track in Rostock, Germany. In one uncut tracking shot he sets off feet first from behind the 100-meter start line, keeps his hips off the ground, and his feet cross the finish line where the straight meets the curve at the 44-second mark. A drone shot at the end shows the full straight from above. Fast enough to make an actual crab rethink its commute.