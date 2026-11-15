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Impacts from Friday’s ground stop likely to affect travelers into Monday, according to aviation correspondent
By (Brianna Chappie),4 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday’s historic nationwide ground stop of all planes may have come to end, but travel impact is still being felt into the weekend. It was the longest nationwide grounding since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. For comparison, the last nationwide ground stop enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2023 lasted just 90 minutes— while Friday’s ground stop lasted four hours.