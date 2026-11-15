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Casa Carrillo INCH Iron Begins to Land at Retailers | Cigar News
By William Cooper,4 days ago
Numerous retailers have received a new cigar line from Casa Carrillo known as the INCH Iron. INCH is a brand of large ring gauge cigar offered by Casa Carrillo. The INCH Iron features a Broadleaf wrapper over a Mexican binder. The fillers combine Dominican and U.S. tobaccos. The blend was developed by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo III, the son of the company’s founder, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo Jr.