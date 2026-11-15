undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tencent Tests Eciyuan AI Game Companion for PC Players
4 days ago
Tencent has introduced Eciyuan, a desktop software application that provides real time artificial intelligence companions for PC gaming. The platform uses screen tracking and voice chat to analyze live matches and offer tactical suggestions across multiple competitive titles. The software is currently in a closed testing phase in China with no international launch plans announced.