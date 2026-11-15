undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stela Project Boots ARM macOS on Standard x86 64 PCs
4 days ago
Developer Tyler Smith released Stela, an experimental tool that boots ARM builds of macOS on standard 64 bit x86 personal computers. The software operates as a Linux based UEFI utility that translates Apple Silicon instructions and Metal graphics calls into commands Intel and AMD hardware can read. While early test builds successfully load macOS 27, the initial release remains slow and lacks essential wireless features.