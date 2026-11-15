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Playing from behind becomes too much for Hawks to overcome in season finale
By Muddy River Sports,4 days ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Too often this season, the Quincy University football team found itself chasing points when the second half began. Saturday was no different. The Hawks trailed Southwest Baptist 28-3 at intermission, rallied to pull within 35-23 by the midpoint of the third quarter, and then ran out of gas in suffering a 56-23 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play in the season finale at Plaster Stadium.