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‘If They’re Not in the End Zone, We Still Have a Chance’: Indiana’s Red Zone Defense Shuts Down the Trojans
By Campbell Manahan,4 days ago
Indiana football's defense shut down the Trojans whenever they entered the red zone, holding USC to 13 points on five red zone trips. Southern California crossed the 50-yard line seven times against Indiana. They only had 13 points to show for it. Indiana’s defense held them to 3-for-5 in red-zone scoring, with only one touchdown, in the Hoosiers 27-13 victory over the Trojans.
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