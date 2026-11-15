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UCF’s ‘Bowling for Change’
By Lauren Bly,4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Underserved Communities Foundation hosted their fifth annual Strike-Out Poverty: Bowling for Change event on Saturday. Organizers say proceeds from the event will support initiatives led by the Underserved Communities Foundation. They say these programs are designed to promote equity, build local opportunities and help close resource gaps for underserved members of the community.