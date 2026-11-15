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FUNCTIONAL JOINT MOBILIZATIONS FOR PATELLOFEMORAL PAIN SYNDROME: A CLINICAL SUGGESTION
By Dhinu J Jayaseelan,4 days ago
Patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS) is often effectively managed with appropriate exercise prescription, yet in many cases PFPS related symptoms can become persistent and result in reduced daily, functional and sport-related activity levels. Patellofemoral mobilizations may be incorporated to minimize the impact of mobility deficits, and are frequently performed in the patellofemoral joint's open-packed position of knee extension. However, many individuals with PFPS have pain during weight-bearing activities requiring knee flexion such as stairs, squatting, or running. Therefore, it seems reasonable that utilizing joint mobilizations in more symptomatic functional positions may enhance treatment plans. The purpose of this clinical suggestion is to present patellofemoral joint mobilization options in positions more closely replicating positions of symptom provocation, in an effort to offer clinicians different intervention strategies for the challenging condition of PFPS.