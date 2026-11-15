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Knights bounce back with win vs. Lakeland
4 days ago
NEW ULM, Minn. - MLC men's basketball bounced back from an opening night loss with a 91-81 win on Saturday evening against Lakeland University. The Knights used an 18-4 run in the middle of the second half, fueled in part by freshman Gabriel Nottling, to turn a 6-point deficit into a 10-point lead. During that run, Nottling had a pair of blocks on the defensive end and also made two 3-pointers. MLC went 7-for-7 from the field during the four-minute stretch.