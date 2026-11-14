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Raton Rallies in 2A Quarterfinals, But Can’t Overcome Big Early Deficit
12 days ago
The Raton Tiger football team has had to overcome adversity this season, but the Tigers looked up at the scoreboard and faced a 29 point deficit after only the first play of the second quarter of their 2A quarterfinal game against #3 Dexter. To the Tiger’s credit, as they have all season, they rallied and made it a game only to fall 35 – 26 and end their season on the road.