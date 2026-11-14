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Matilda Debuts Revenge Look After News Of Her Split From Husband Niles, Who Is Currently Back In The U.S.
By Celebs Vulture,2 days ago
90 Day Fiancé fans are going crazy on social media this week, looking for clues in Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti's recent posts to figure out whether their marriage is over. Niles appears to be back in the United States without his Ghanaian wife, and neither has been spotted wearing a wedding ring in their recent photos.