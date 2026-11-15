undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men's Basketball Unable to Overcome Slow Start Versus Haverford
4 days ago
CHESTER, Pa. – The RPI men's basketball team mounted a late second-half rally but could not overcome an early deficit, falling to Haverford College 59-47 on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Widener University Tournament at the Schwartz Center. The Engineers outscored Haverford in the second half but were unable to erase a 15-point halftime deficit, moving to 0-4 on the season.
2