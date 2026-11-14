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Glenn Gawdin finally breaks through for the Rangers in front of his hometown crowd
By Patrick Dragon,13 days ago
Glenn Gawdin scored the first two NHL goals of his career Friday night in Vancouver, his home province, as the Rangers beat the Canucks 5-1. The Richmond, BC native is 29 years old and played his first NHL game back in February 2021. That's a long road to a first goal, and he got there with a lot of familiar faces in the building.