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J.T. Miller has the last word in Vancouver after a night of boos from his old crowd
By William Nadeau,13 days ago
J.T. Miller heard boos on every touch in Vancouver last night, then set up a Rangers power-play goal in a 5-1 win over the Canucks. It was Miller's return to the building where he used to play, and the crowd made its feelings clear from the opening faceoff. He lined up against Filip Chytil on that draw, so both sides of the trade were standing at center ice.