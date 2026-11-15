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Catawba Area Community Band Announces its Holiday Concert
By Newton-Conover Community Band,4 days ago
Newton-Conover Community Band performs its Spring 2026 Concert at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC, March, 2026. NEWTON, N.C.—The Newton-Conover Community Band will present its annual FREE Holiday Concert on Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. in Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School, Maiden. Come enjoy some lively Sounds of the Season ranging from Christmas favorites to Jazz variations. This Fall performance season for the N-CCB includes both their Concert Band and its popular Jazz Band. Dr. William Harbinson, retired Dean of the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University, will be the concert band's guest conductor. David Hood, a community theater performer and local lawyer, will be the guest vocalist for the Jazz Band.