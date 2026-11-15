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15 Years Later, Alexander Skarsgård’s Chilling Thriller Is Still His Greatest Villain Role
By Victoria Luxford,4 days ago
He may be better known by current audiences as the unusual object of affection in Wicker and Pillion, but Alexander Skarsgård has a darker side to his repertoire. This was never more evident than in Straw Dogs, the 2011 remake of the classic thriller, which can be streamed for free right now on Tubi. Co-starring James Marsden and Kate Bosworth, the movie was somewhat drowned out by the shadow of its famous predecessor, but it’s worth revisiting for a taste of Skarsgård’s intensity and an early glimpse of the cult favorites that were to come in his career.