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6 Netflix Movies With the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Scores, Ranked
By Robert Lee III,5 days ago
In the modern age of filmmaking, it's impossible to deny the influence and overwhelming popularity that streaming services have held as one of the main ways that many modern audiences experience film, whether it be an array of classics from the past or some of the hottest new releases. However, it comes down to the original content that a streaming service offers in terms of distinguishing itself from the competition, with no other streaming service coming close to the impact and outright memorability of Netflix's offerings.