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‘Disappointing’ Homecoming game ends SMU football’s playoff hopes
By Tyler Welch,12 days ago
The Mustangs suffered a 49-7 loss to No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Homecoming defeat is SMU’s worst loss since 2016. It didn’t take long for SMU’s first and only sold-out crowd of the season to retreat from Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Festivities on the Hilltop were short-lived, following the ACC Huddle and senior day celebrations, the Mustangs surrendered 42 unanswered points in the first half.