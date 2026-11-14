undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AEW Continental Classic 2026 Participants To Be Announced At Halftime Of 11/16 Monday Night Football Game
By Steve C.,12 days ago
As noted before, this year’s AEW Continental Classic tournament is currently scheduled to kick off at next week’s AEW Dynamite show on November 18 in Denver, Colorado. AEW CEO Tony Khan held a stream session earlier today on Twitter announcing that the full field of competitors for this year’s Continental Classic tournament will be revealed on AEW’s social media accounts during halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers on November 16.