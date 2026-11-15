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Gigawatts Are Announced. Megawatts Must Be Energized.
4 days ago
HONG KONG, Nov 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The number that governs Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure story is not the biggest one. It is 467, and it counts megawatts: the data center load actually drawing power across the kingdom in the first quarter of 2026, as disclosed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Against it stand the announcements. HUMAIN, the sovereign AI company owned by the Public Investment Fund, carries a pipeline of 6.6 gigawatts by 2034. The national target under Vision 2030 is 1.5 gigawatts by 2030. Planned capacity tracked at 3.4 gigawatts in the second quarter of 2026. The distance between 467 megawatts and any of those figures is not a rounding error, a financing gap or a demand question. It is an electrical delivery schedule, and it moves at the speed of substations.