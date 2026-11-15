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Home Instead Franchise Review 2026: Costs, Fees, News, Average Revenues and/or Profits
By Franchise Chatter,4 days ago
Home Instead helped define nonmedical in-home care for older adults, and it has been franchising the concept since 1995. Its parent, Honor Technology, offers a centralized Care Platform that can handle recruiting, employing Care Pros, client billing, and collections for franchisees who operate under it. That is an unusual degree of back-office support in a category where caregiver staffing tends to be the hardest part of the job.