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Recap: Denver Nuggets finish road trip with 116-108 victory over New Orleans Pelicans
By Zach Mikash,4 days ago
The Denver Nuggets have spent the past four games on the road including tonight where they faced the New Orleans Pelicans. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the way for Denver who got an all-around effort from their starters and secured a 3-1 road trip. Zion Williamson led a nearly as good all-around effort from the Pelicans who never let the Nuggets get too far ahead of them and nearly took back the lead a couple times but ultimately never did after the nine minute mark of the first quarter. Denver gets the victory 116-108.