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Insider Reveals When Nikola Jokic May Retire From The NBA
By Rob Andrew Lo,7 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) Getty.