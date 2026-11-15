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Richard Sterban – Iconic Bass Voice of the Oak Ridge Boys – Has Died
By Trigger,4 days ago
Richard Sterban wasn’t just a singer. He was the secret weapon of the Oak Ridge Boys. It allowed them to go places other vocal groups in country and Gospel just couldn’t without a bass singer. He sang all those memorable Oak Ridge Boys bass parts on songs like “American Made” and “Elvira.” That’s why the music world lets out a collective “om papa om papa om papa maw maw” at word that Richard Sterban has moved on to that great all-star Gospel choir in the sky.