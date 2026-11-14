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5 GialloZafferano Main Courses for Sunday Dinner
12 days ago
Some dishes instantly taste like home and togetherness: get inspired by Sunday dinner main courses full of flavor, from great classics to more special recipes. When you want to make Sunday dinner special, main courses instantly set the mood: tender meats, cooking that releases inviting aromas, and rich sauces just waiting to be tasted. Choose which recipe to bring to the table this weekend!