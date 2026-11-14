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The DPHS girls volleyball season comes to a close
By Jocelyn Gabriel,12 days ago
After an eight-game winning streak, the Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball team ended their season with a 3-2 loss to Villa Park High School in the quarter-finals. “I think this season was really great, we all were really good,” said Moana Martinez (10), captain of the varsity girls volleyball team. “We’re all very close friends. There wasn’t any team dynamics that we ever had to worry about, there was no drama. I think it made us all play really well as a team.”