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Postgame Handshake Between Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin Catches Attention
By Cole Sullivan,4 days ago
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns were searching for the win that would likely seal their College Football Playoff fate, while the No. 21 LSU Tigers were simply trying to stay alive. And amid all the things the Longhorns did to set themselves back on the road in Baton Rouge on Saturday, they came through in the biggest moments, led by quarterback Arch Manning, and escaped with a 22-21 victory.