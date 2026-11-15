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Bruins Drop 6-2 Game to Wild, ‘Learn From It and then You Flush It’
By Belle Fraser,4 days ago
BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins could not find their game on Saturday night, falling 6-2 to the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.. “I truly believe [it’s] going to help us moving forward, just playing against teams like that, especially tonight,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “How they play and how they defend in the offensive zone, how they attack the net, the mindset – that was very impressive.”