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Oliver's Double-Double Lifts Malone to Overtime Win
12 days ago
CLARION, Pa. - The Malone University women's basketball team defeated the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown 69-64 in an overtime thriller. The Pioneers improve to 2-0 on the year while the Mountain Cats fall to 1-1. In the first quarter, Johnstown brought the pressure early with a 9-2 lead at 7:51.Elena Oliver and Kylee Bruce cut Malone's deficit to three points until the Mountain Cats took a 13-7 lead with 5:19 on the clock. With less than one minute remaining in the first, Finley Weaver made a layup to give the Pioneers a 13-12 lead. Unfortunately, the lead did not last long as Pittsburgh Johnstown finished the period with a 15-14 advantage.
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