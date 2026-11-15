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Women’s Basketball rolls past Penn State Behrend in Chuck Resler Tournament Consolation Game
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Marietta College women's basketball team earned a convincing 81-47 victory over Penn State Behrend in the consolation game of the Chuck Resler Tournament Saturday (Nov. 14) afternoon on the campus of the University of Rochester. The Pioneers improve to 2-1 on the season. The Lions drop to 0-4. "I'm really proud of how our team responded after yesterday's loss," said Marietta head coachJenna Andersen. "We showed resilience and a great mindset, especially on the defensive end, forcing 37 turnovers and creating opportunities for ourselves. Offensively, we made a strong commitment to attacking the paint, resulting in 52 points in the lane and a lot of high-percentage looks. It was a great bounce-back performance, and we'll continue to learn from yesterday while building on the positives from today."