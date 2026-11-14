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Pioneers Fall Short in the Second Half Against Wayne State
12 days ago
ASHLAND, Ohio - The Malone University men's basketball team fell 82-67 to Wayne State University out of Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night. The Pioneers fall to 2-1 and the Warriors are 1-1. The Pioneers and Warriors traded baskets to begin the first half and were knotted up 5-5. Aaron Chapman and Jannoy Thomas added back-to-back three-point baskets that gave Malone a 13-7 lead. The Warriors responded with a 7-0 run and took a 14-13 lead with 12:41 left in the first half. After more back-and-forth action from both squads, Gabe Sisk buried a three that was assisted by Thomas that grabbed Malone a 21-19 lead. Chapman found the bottom of the net from the three-point line that tied the contest at 28. The Pioneers grabbed a 34-30 lead after a Tate Aljancic layup with 1:03 left in the first half. Wayne State held the advantage heading into halftime 35-34.