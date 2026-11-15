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Women’s Cross Country Garners Four All-Region Performances To Earn Third Place Finish At Great Lakes Regional Championships
By Jamie Dailey '22, SID Assistant,4 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI. – The Blue Streaks competed hard and progressed in the last few minutes to earn a top three finish in the Great Lakes Region. Headlined by four All-Region performances, the women's cross country team totaled 120 points against a very competitive field. Taking home the team...