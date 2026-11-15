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Bishops Compete at Albion Invitational
4 days ago
ALBION, Mich. – The Ohio Wesleyan University wrestling team traveled up north to compete at the Albion Invitational on Saturday. The Battling Bishops tied for 10th out 11 teams and scored two points. The top team of the Invitational was Tiffin with 177 points followed by Manchester with 165.5 and Albion with 138.5. Brahm Hostetler (1) and Tony Delgado-Vera (1) were the Bishop's scorers.
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