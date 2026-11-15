undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bishops Finish In Top Four at Great Lakes Regional
4 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Ohio Wesleyan University women's cross country team traveled to take part in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Championship meet hosted by The University of Olivet on Saturday. The Battling Bishops finished fourth in the 35-team field, scoring 139 points. Hope (84), Calvin (85), and John Carroll (120) took the top three spots. Sophie Cotts, Zoe Ward, Ella Chomic, and Brianna Montgomery were all awarded all-region honors for finishing in the top 35 individually.