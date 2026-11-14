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Georgetown Hoyas Stay Perfect at 4-0 With Statement Clemson Victory
By King W. Motley III,3 days ago
The Georgetown Hoyas basketball program stayed undefeated early in the 2026-27 campaign, pushing their record to 4-0 following a hard-fought 85-78 road victory over the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday night. Earning a win in a hostile ACC environment is a significant early-season measuring stick for head coach Ed Cooley’s squad. While they built a massive lead early, they had to weather a frantic second-half storm from Clemson to keep their perfect record intact.