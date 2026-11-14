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‘American Theater’ Trailer – A Salem Witch Musical, MAGA Actors and Plenty of Drama in Slamdance-Winning Documentary
By Terry P.,4 days ago
American Theater, the provocative documentary directed by Nicholas Clark and Dylan Frederick, offers a behind-the-scenes look at an ambitious theatrical production fueled by political tensions and personal grudges. Executive-produced by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the 83-minute film follows former theater director Brian Clowdus as he gathers a group of conservative...